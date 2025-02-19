President, PM condemn killing of bus passengers in Balochistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the killing of seven bus passengers in Barkhan, Balochistan, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In their separate statements on Wednesday, they expressed deep sorrow over the incident, prayed for the departed souls, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

President Zardari called the attack a “cowardly and heinous act,” emphasizing that terrorists are the enemies of peace and humanity. He assured that those responsible would be held accountable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to take immediate action against the culprits, stating that the killers of innocent citizens would face severe consequences. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, assuring that the sacrifices of innocent lives would not go in vain.