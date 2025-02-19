PTI MPA Ali Shah sent to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD - Ali Shah was presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday, accused of firing at police personnel. The case was heard by Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, with Ali Shah’s lawyer, Sardar Misroof, representing him in court. Ali Shah faces four additional charges in separate cases, and the prosecution sought an extension of his physical remand. However, his lawyer raised concerns about his health condition, stating that he is suffering from heart disease and should undergo a medical examination before being sent to jail. The court, after hearing the arguments, sent Ali Shah to judicial remand in the Secretaryate Police Station case. The PTI leader will be presented in court again on 25th February for further proceedings.