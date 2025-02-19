PTI to launch full-fledged campaign after Ramazan

Expresses intention to raise general elections, 26th Amendment issues before IMF.

PESHAWAR - Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Ayub has announced that PTI will launch a full-fledged campaign after Ramazan, focusing on pressing political issues in Pakistan.

Speaking to media outside the court in Peshawar, Ayub highlighted the growing concerns of the public, pointing out that opposition parties across the country have united with a common goal of abolishing the controversial 26th Amendment once they come to power. Ayub expressed his discontent with the current political situation in Pakistan, citing that the voting process in the assembly had been halted the previous day.

He also claimed that the economic crisis is forcing citizens to sell their land and leave the country, with many young people opting to pay millions of rupees to go abroad. He further noted that purchasing power in Pakistan is dwindling, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has had discussions with the judiciary. “There is no rule of law in Pakistan. There is no contact with the government. The people are suffering,” he said. The PTI leader also raised concerns over the treatment of his party’s workers and leaders, alleging that numerous fake cases have been registered against them. “We are trying to release all political prisoners,” Ayub emphasized.

In a related development, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended Omar Ayub’s interim bail in the May 9 cases until March 14. The court summoned Ayub for the next hearing, and during the session, Ayub’s lawyer, Rana Mudassar Advocate, filed a petition for exemption from attendance, citing Ayub’s prior engagement in a case at the Peshawar High Court. The court granted the exemption for one day.

Earlier, Ayub had also expressed his intentions to raise the issue of the general elections and the 26th Amendment before the IMF. He confirmed that he would present these concerns to the IMF delegation, addressing the challenges that have arisen due to the amendment. Additionally, PTI’s chairman, Barrister Gohar, criticized the current government for undermining parliament, referring to a ruling by the Speaker of the National Assembly which prevented PTI members from speaking on the issue. As political tensions rise, Ayub’s statements and the ongoing legal proceedings signal continued unrest in Pakistan’s political landscape.