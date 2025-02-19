Punjab moves to shut down 17 consumer courts amid high costs

The has decided to close 17 consumer courts after approved presenting a summary to the provincial cabinet.

According to official documents, amendments are being proposed to the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005. The summary suggests appointing district judges in one or more districts, in consultation with the Lahore High Court, to serve as consumer court judges.

Data from the Directorate of Consumer Protection Council reveals that only 8,381 cases were filed in these courts over the past three financial years, despite a budget allocation of nearly one billion rupees. The report highlights that, on average, Rs 117,167 were spent per case, creating a significant financial burden on the treasury. In the last financial year alone, only 1,864 cases were heard.

To safeguard consumer rights, the had initially established consumer courts in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Sahiwal, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Mandi Bahauddin.

However, with rising operational costs and relatively low case numbers, the government is now reconsidering its approach to consumer protection, opting for a more cost-effective judicial system.