Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall expected from Feb 19-21

Rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall expected from Feb 19-21
Web Desk
9:44 AM | February 19, 2025
National

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across various regions of the country from February 19 to 21, bringing much-needed relief to dry areas and enhancing the scenic beauty of northern Pakistan.

According to the Met Office, a frontal weather system will enter the country on February 19, triggering rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms across Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and parts of Balochistan. The system is expected to improve water availability, benefit agriculture, and provide a refreshing change in weather conditions.

Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, and Skardu are set to receive fresh snowfall, creating a mesmerizing winter landscape for tourists and adventure seekers. Authorities have advised travelers to exercise caution due to possible road blockages in high-altitude areas.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and major cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Gujranwala, will experience moderate to heavy showers. The rainfall is expected to improve air quality by washing away dust and pollutants, providing relief from smog and dry weather.

Climate Change in Pakistan: Implications, Threats, Challenges, and Opportunities

Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather alerts, as heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas, while snowfall could disrupt travel in mountainous regions. The PMD has urged residents and authorities to take necessary precautions to avoid any disruptions caused by the incoming weather system.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1739862984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025