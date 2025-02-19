Rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall expected from Feb 19-21

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall across various regions of the country from February 19 to 21, bringing much-needed relief to dry areas and enhancing the scenic beauty of northern Pakistan.

According to the Met Office, a frontal weather system will enter the country on February 19, triggering rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms across Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and parts of Balochistan. The system is expected to improve water availability, benefit agriculture, and provide a refreshing change in weather conditions.

Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Swat, and Skardu are set to receive fresh snowfall, creating a mesmerizing winter landscape for tourists and adventure seekers. Authorities have advised travelers to exercise caution due to possible road blockages in high-altitude areas.

Meanwhile, Islamabad and major cities in Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Gujranwala, will experience moderate to heavy showers. The rainfall is expected to improve air quality by washing away dust and pollutants, providing relief from smog and dry weather.

Citizens are advised to stay updated on weather alerts, as heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas, while snowfall could disrupt travel in mountainous regions. The PMD has urged residents and authorities to take necessary precautions to avoid any disruptions caused by the incoming weather system.