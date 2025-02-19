RTEH Muzaffargarh conducts free spine, knee replacement surgeries

Muzaffargarh - In partnership with Indus Hospital & Health Network and Goda Organization USA, successfully performed 89 high-cost surgeries—57 knee replacements, 22 spine surgeries, and 10 sports surgeries—completely free of charge. These life-changing procedures were conducted during the hospital’s annual Spine and Arthroplasty Week by a team of 10 American surgeons alongside RTEH’s orthopedic experts. Dr. Khalid Yousuf, leading the American team, praised RTEH’s commitment to delivering world-class healthcare to underserved communities. Dr. Shafeeq Haider, CEO of Indus Hospital (North), highlighted the initiative’s long-term impact, emphasizing the training of local surgeons. Head of Campus Dr. Irfan Javed commended the teamwork that made these surgeries possible.