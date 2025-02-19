SCCI team apprises KP CM of challenges faced by business community

Peshawar - A delegation from the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar the other day, and apprised him in detail of the challenges faced by the industrialists and the business community of the province.

Provincial Cabinet members Meena Khan Afridi, Abdul Karim Tordher, and Muhammad Israar, along with officials from the Department of Industries, were also present on this occasion.

Gandapur assured the business community that their issues would be addressed on a priority basis and emphasized that the development of the industrial and trade sectors is essential for tackling unemployment. He stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers a highly conducive environment for investment, and investors should invest without hesitation, as there are vast opportunities across various sectors. “The provincial government will extend all possible support to investors,” he assured.

The Chief Minister invited industrialists to invest in the mining sector as well, mentioning that the provincial government has established its own mining company to modernize and develop the sector. Additionally, he announced that a new law is being introduced to provide all necessary facilities online through a one-window system, making business operations easier.

Furthermore, he said that a provincial transmission line is being laid to provide affordable electricity to industries from the Hydal Power Project of the provincial government. “In the coming years, nearly 800 megawatts of electricity will be generated from under-construction hydro power projects in the province,” he added.

The Chief Minister also revealed that a new lease policy is being introduced to facilitate investment in projects with confidence. Additionally, commercial plazas of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar will be completed by June this year.

He maintained that industrialists would be provided with tax relief in order to promote industrial growth in the province and assured that issues related to federal taxes faced by businesses and traders would be raised with the federal government. Similarly, he mentioned that seven new underpasses would be constructed to address traffic congestion in Peshawar.

The delegation members expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for issuing directives to resolve industrial and business-related issues and assured their full support to the government in the development and progress of the province.