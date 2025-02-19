Scientists emphasise significance of natural products in treating health disorders

KARACHI - Scientists have emphasised the enduring significance of natural products in treating health disorders, highlighting their extensive use since ancient times.

Speaking at the 16th International Symposium on Natural Product Chemistry (ISNPC-16) at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, experts elaborated that Z-acid is a promising new drug candidate from Pakistan for the treatment of epilepsy and stroke. On the second day of the symposium, national and international scholars delivered plenary and invited lectures. The event has attracted 60 scholars from over 29 countries, alongside 400 Pakistani researchers.

In her plenary lecture, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Director of ICCBS, highlighted that epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder requiring lifelong use of antiepileptic drugs to control unprovoked seizures, and many approved antiepileptic drugs are associated with adverse side effects such as lack of efficacy and memory loss and DNA damaging effect. She noted that there is a strong need for rescue medicine for uncontrolled seizures and diazepam, and midazolam is an older-generation drug, and remains the only rescue medicine available in rectal gel form and nasal sprays.

Dr Farzana shared her research findings on novel antiepileptic drug candidate Z-acid which is a promising new drug candidate from Pakistan for the treatment of epilepsy and stroke.

She pointed out that Z-acid nasal formulation has demonstrated significant potential as both an antiepileptic and neuroprotective agent with better activity profile and safety in preclinical studies.

Dr Janar Jenis, a scholar from Kazakhstan, discussed the expanding use of medicinal plants due to their affordability, complex therapeutic effects, and the potential for long-term use without side effects. She informed participants that his research team had developed bioactive oral supplements with immune-boosting, pantiviral, and anti-influenza properties.

Additionally, Prof. Emeritus Dr. Norio Matsushima from Japan and Dr. Fatimah Salim from Malaysia delivered a lecture, alongside numerous other scholars presenting in concurrent sessions on the second day of the symposium.