Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill 30 terrorists in IBO: ISPR
NEWS WIRE
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI  -  Security Forces in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in the general area of Sararogha South Waziristan District killed thirty khwarij on 17 February. “On 17 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, thirty khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release. A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1739862984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025