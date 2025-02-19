Seven Punjabi passengers shot dead in Balochistan

QUETTA - Terrorists intercepted a passenger bus on the National Highway in Balochistan’s Barkhan, forcibly removing seven passengers before executing them, Levies sources said late Tuesday night.

The bus was travelling from Quetta to Punjab when the attackers set up a checkpoint, stopping the vehicle and identifying their targets before abducting them. According to the driver, the gunmen specifically selected seven passengers hailing from Punjab, taking them to an undisclosed location before killing them.

Authorities launched an investigation, and security forces are conducting search operations in the area. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet