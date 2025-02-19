Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Sukkur SSP stresses importance of FIR registration

February 19, 2025
SUKKUR  - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan Mughal on Tuesday emphasized the need for registering First Information Reports (FIRs) during a meeting with members of the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI).  The meeting, presided over by Chamber President Muhammad Khalid Kakazai, aimed to discuss ways to improve law and order in the region. The SSP stressed that registering FIRs is crucial in taking legal action against culprits and bringing them to justice. He noted that SHOs are bound to register FIRs without needing permission from higher authorities. Additionally, Mughal pointed out that FIRs can be registered against unknown individuals, not just named suspects. The SSP also highlighted the benefits of FIR registration, including continuous progress in investigations and detailed records of culprits, which helps control crime in the future. On the occasion, SCCI demanded SSP control rising incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching, return recovered motorcycles to their owners, maintain traffic flow on major roads of the Sukkur city, increase police personnel in stations, take action against wheeling and dealing, and other crimes, based on reports from the Chamber, deployment lady police officers in markets during Ramazan and Eid to prevent potential increases in theft, pickpocketing, and begging- and launching operations against drug peddlers, ice sellers, and those involved in buying and selling liquor in residential areas. SSP Mughal assured the Chamber of his full cooperation and suggested installing modern technology-equipped cameras and establishing a Command and Control Center with the Chamber’s support.

