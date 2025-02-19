Tech advancement imperative for national progress: Rana Mashhood

FAISALABAD - Advancement in latest technology is imperative for national progress and prosperity, said Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan.

He was addressing the “Future Youth Leaders International Conference” organized by Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) in collaboration with Volunteer Force Pakistan here on Tuesday. He highlighted the role of modern technology in national development and said that no nation can thrive in era of global competitiveness without embracing technological advancements.

He said stressed hard work and dedication. The young generation must channelize their energy for productive and constructive activities, he added. He also highlighted various public welfare initiatives of the Punjab government in the education sector including Zewar-e-Taleem Program, Laptop Scheme and scholarship programs and urged the youth to focus on their education and acquire practical training to contest the world and contribute effectively to the socioeconomic growth of Pakistan.

He also stressed the need for women education and said that a long chain of generations get benefits when a girl is educated. He mentioned establishment of women universities in Punjab and said that this is a step towards empowering female students.

He also cited the International Girls’ Education Conference and said that delegates from 41 countries participated in the event and appreciated educational policies of Pakistan. He also highlighted the importance of digital education and said that expertise in technical education, IT, STEM, and hospitality had become essential when the COVID hit the world.

He said that after the pandemic, freelancing and digital marketing attained momentum and Pakistan was ranked fourth in it globally. He advised the students to utilize Prime Minister’s Youth Program for their academic and professional growth. He advised the youth to remain confident and play an active role in national development by rejecting negative propaganda completely. The government will continue to create opportunities for young people and utilize all available resources for materializing their dreams, he added.

Prof Dr. Kanwal Ameen, Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUF, said that women’s education coupled with skill development had become most imperative in this digital era.

She highlighted the role of business incubation centers, skill development centers, and IT courses in equipping students with modern expertise and said that success is not a matter of luck but the result of hard work. The university is committed to guiding its students for achieving their goals, she added.

Faizullah Faraq from Gilgit-Baltistan also addressed the conference and highlighted the importance of adhering to the ideology on which Pakistan was founded.

He, however, expressed concern over the moral crisis among the youth and urged them to uphold national unity and adopt positive thinking which was imperative for national progress and prosperity.

He said that political affiliations could not justify baseless criticism of others rather we must channelize our energy to a constructive purpose and promote national unity, integrity and harmony.

Kashif Randhawa, Prof Dr. Saima Akram, Dr. Nosheen Syed, Asfandyar Wali and Usman Raza also spoke.