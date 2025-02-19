Three drug dealers among six outlaws held in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district police have tightened the noose around anti-social elements, arresting six criminals, including three drug dealers, and recovering ice drugs, heroin, and illegal arms from them during ongoing operations across the district. According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified operations against anti-social elements following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada.

As part of these actions, a team from the Shorkot Police Station, led by SHO Khanzada Khan, arrested three drug dealers: Abdul Majeed, son of Piyaro; Shahzeb, son of Sana Ullah; and Bakht Nawaz, son of Aslam.

They recovered 190 grams of heroin, 135 grams of ice, and 95 grams of ice from their possession, respectively.

Similarly, the same police team also arrested Suhail Khan, son of Abdul Jaleel, with a 12-bore rifle and nine cartridges; Muhammad Idrees, son of Abdul Manan, with a 30-bore pistol and 19 cartridges; and Naqeeb Ullah, son of Muhammad Ali, with a 12-bore rifle and two cartridges.

The police have registered separate cases against the arrested individuals and have initiated further investigations.