Two model Ramazan bazaars to be set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The district administration has decided to set up two model bazaars in the district during Ramazan. The edible items will be available in model Ramazan bazaars at wholesale rates to consumers. In this regard, chairing a meeting here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir assigned tasks to departments concerned. He instructed that the model bazaars should be equipped with basic facilities, including wash rooms, drinking water, sitting space and cleanliness arrangements. He directed the officers concerned to ensure availability of essential items on concessional rates in the bazaars during Ramazanul Mubarak.