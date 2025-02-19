USC’s employees hold protest against termination of 3000 workers

MULTAN - Employees of Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Tuesday launched protest outside local press club for closing 1000 stores followed by termination of 3000 employees from the department. According to a spokesperson, large number of employees gathered and raised slogans against the authority for the employees’ termination, calling it ‘an economic murder’ of the people during on-going wave of inflation hitting the country.

The protesters demanded of the government to restore employees got terminated without prior notice and reason with single stole of pen day before yesterday. They called out the government to take back its privatization decision with closing stores as per the earlier pledge was made with the staffers in recent past. They requested the government to issue funds in order to rehabilitate the department and re-start its operation in full swing. Addressing the protesters, National Workers Union CBA’s patron-in-chief, Israr Fareed Chishti and APWA central VC Malik Muzaffar Sandeela said the authorities have taken U-turn by shutting down more than 1,000 stores nationwide.