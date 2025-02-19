Wednesday, February 19, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

USC’s employees hold protest against termination of 3000 workers

USC’s employees hold protest against termination of 3000 workers
Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan, National

MULTAN  -  Employees of Utility Store Corporation (USC) on Tuesday launched protest outside local press club for closing 1000 stores followed by termination of 3000 employees from the department. According to a spokesperson, large number of employees gathered and raised slogans against the authority for the employees’ termination, calling it  ‘an economic murder’ of the people during on-going  wave of inflation hitting the country.

The protesters demanded of the government to restore employees got terminated without prior notice and reason with single stole of pen day before yesterday. They called out the government to take back its privatization decision with closing stores as per the earlier pledge was made with the staffers in recent past. They requested the government to issue funds in order to rehabilitate the department and re-start its operation in full swing. Addressing the protesters, National Workers Union CBA’s patron-in-chief, Israr Fareed Chishti and APWA central VC Malik Muzaffar Sandeela said the authorities have taken U-turn by shutting down more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

PSMA backs govt efforts to provide affordable sugar during Ramazan

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1739862984.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025