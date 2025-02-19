What happens if a country violates int’l principles, asks SC

ISLAMABAD - The constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan says the international law does not explicitly prohibit the court-martial of civilians.

A seven-member SC Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of In-tra-Court Appeals (ICAs) against the apex court decision on the trial of civilians by military courts.

During the hearing, Salman Akram Raja Advocate argued that thousands of persons were arrested after-math of May 9 incidents and tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) but why only 103 persons were select-ed for trial in the military courts. He said that Justice Yahya Afridi in his judgment noted why there was pick and choose, and no distinguishing features have been brought up, adding that but no judicial interven-tion was made at that time.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inquired from Raja if the cases under Section 2(1)(d) of Army Act, 1952, are tried in the normal courts then would it ok for him. Raja replied “yes”.

Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi questioned whether his client’s son, who plays cricket, on that day went to the Corps Commander House to play cricket?

Raja contended that his case is not factual, but constitutional. He stated when the issue before Court is constitutional then it had to decide the case constitutionally.

The bench asked that whether law passed during PTI regime was for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav or it is applied across the board in Pakistan. Uzair Bhandari, lawyer of the PTI, told that that law is only for Jadhav, as it was passed after the judgment of International Court of Justice.

Raja, while arguing the case, cited the judgments from foreign jurisdiction. He said “International standards require that trials be public, fair, and transparent, with decisions being made public. Decisions from military tribunals around the world are often appealed in courts, and a ruling by a European court has forced many countries to revise their court-martial procedures,” he said.

Justice Mandokhel asked, “What would happen if international principles are not followed?” To which Raja responded, “Not adhering to international principles means that the trial is not transparent.”

Justice Mandokhel pressed further, “What happens if a country violates international principles?” Raja re-plied, “Some international principles are mandatory, while others are not. However, the principle of a fair trial, as enshrined in Article 10A of our Constitution, was added in light of international standards.”

Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan then remarked, “Nowhere in international principles does it state that civil-ians cannot be court-martialed.”

Raja referred the verdict of European Court of Human Rights, which acquitted an English army officer Find-ley, who had damaged military equipment and a TV set during his service.

The lawyer said that he had met with that boy who had damaged TV in Corps Commander House. Raja said that the boy had told him that he was jobless and uneducated person and smashed the TV in frustra-tion. He told that Uganda’s Supreme Court had struck down provisions, from their statute, used for trial of civilians by the military courts. He contended that after Uganda we (Pakistan) are the last vestige of au-thoritarian regime.

Salman Akram Raja pointed out that in the UK, court-martials are conducted by independent judges, not military personnel. He added, “In the FB Ali case, the principle of separation of powers wasn’t in place. At that time, deputy commissioners and tehsildars conducted criminal trials. It was argued that if a deputy commissioner could conduct a criminal trial, a colonel could do so as well.”

Raja continued, “All countries present their compliance with international principles to the United Nations. The UN’s Human Rights Committee reviews these reports and gives their opinion.” He added that last year, in October and November, the UN Human Rights Committee reviewed Pakistan’s military justice system and expressed concern over the court-martialing of civilians. “The committee found that Pakistan’s military courts are not independent,” he noted adding that they recommended granting bail to those in mili-tary custody.” Raja also mentioned that the European Commission had stated that the court-martial of the nine protestors was incorrect, and that the European Union had granted Pakistan GSP Plus status.

Salman Akram Raja further argued that on the basis of Article 10A of 1973 Constitution the impugned judgment is correct to order that 9th May rioters trial should be held be normal courts. He asked the Court to read Article 10A with Article 2(a) of the constitution in order to strike down Section 2(1)(d) of the Act.

Raja acknowledged that he does support some of the points of Justice Munib judgment. He urged the bench to give weight to Article 10A as he was not relying on Article 8(3) of the constitution, adding that he does not accept the reasoning of Justice Munib’s judgment regarding Article 175 of the constitution.

Justice Mandokhail questioned if the Court hold that Section 2(1)(d) is valid, and the military courts must conduct trial in accordance with Article 10A then would it be acceptable? Raja argued that where there is no independence of court, then it cannot decide the cases fairly, and violative of due process.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Wednesday (today). Salman Akram Raja has concluded his argument and now, Advocate Uzair Bhandari would argue on behalf of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).