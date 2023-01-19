Share:

LAHORE - The 13th annual alumni reunion of the University of Veterinary and Animal Science (UVAS) Lahore is schedule to be held on March 18, 2023 at City Campus Lahore. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the executive body meeting of UVAS Alumni Association, while General Secretary Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Senior Vice-President Dr Hanif Nazir Chaudhry, Vice-President Dr Asim Mehmood Khan, Joint Secretary Dr Anwaar Hussain Rizvi, Press & Media Secretary Dr Asif Rafiq, President Sindh Prof Dr Ahmed Sultan Jatoi, representative from (RV&FC) Lt. Col (retd) Dr Hammad Ahmed Hashmi and Assistant Director Dr Muhammad Awais Asif participated participated in meeting.