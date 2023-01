Share:

LAHORE - The 68th death anniversary of Urdu story, film, radio script writer and journalist Saadat Hasan Manto was observed on Wednesday. Manto wrote two hundred and fifty short stories, a novel, five collections of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches. Some of his publications are, Atishpare, Manto Ke Afsane, Dhuan, Afsane Aur Drame, Laazat-eSang, Thanda Gosht, Baghair Ijazat, Burque, Ratti, Masha, Tolah. He died on this day in 1955 at Lahore.