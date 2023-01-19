Share:

LAHORE - The meeting of the organizing committee of 6th Commissioner Karachi girls & boys basketball tournament will be held on January 21 under the chair of Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. According to information made available here, this event will be organized with the permission of KBBA and under the auspices of Firdous Ittehad. Meanwhile, under the directives of Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rabab Syed, the renovation work of the Aram Bagh Courts is in progress in order to host this event in a befitting manner.