PESHAWAR - Association of International Press Sports (AIPS) Asia and Saudi Arabia Sports Media Federation (SASMF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work jointly for the promotion of sports and sports journalism in Asia. The signing ceremony was held in Saudi capital city Riyadh, wherein President AIPs World Gianni Merlo, President AIPs Asia Hae Don Jung, Secretary AIPs Asia Amjad Aziz Malik and President of Saudi Sports Media Federation Jabr Mohammad Ali Sighi, signed the MoU during a ceremony. The President SASMF assured that they would work jointly to promote and develop sports and sports journalism besides enhancing the capacity of sports journalists, who are members of the AIPs Asia. “Saudi Arabia has become a hub for international sports events and I am glad that my federation has worked with AIPS Asia to improve sports journalism,” said Jabr Mohammed. Under the agreement, Saudi Sports Media Federation and AIPS will serve for Alana Congress and Executive Committee meetings will also be held in Saudi Arabia. AIPS Asia President Hae Don Jung said the agreement with the Saudi Sports Media Federation is very important. He believes that in the light of this agreement, sports journalism will work across Asia for the development and especially to improve the capacity of every young sports journalist.