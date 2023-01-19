Share:

LAHORE - The athletes of 50 departments of Minhaj University participated in 25 game disciplines during the largely-attended competitions of nine-day Annual Minhaj Sports Festival 2023 held here from January 10 to 18.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and distributed medals and certificates among the winners of the Annual Sports Festival 2023. He also congratulated Minhaj University administration for organizing the sports festival quite successfully.

Vice-Chancellor Minhaj University, former Deputy Naval Chief Sajid Mehmood Shahzad, Director Public Relations Shahzad Rasool, former manager national cricket team Azhar Zaidi, cricketers Azhar Ali and Abid Ali, Hafeez Bhatti, Abdul Hafeez, Asif Bilal, PRO SBP Abdul Rauf and a large number of athletes and sports personalities were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that the Olympic Dream Talent Hunt Programme of Sports Board Punjab is in progress across the province. “The trials of one million kids are being taken in the Olympic Dream Talent Hunt Programme in all the schools of the province he added.