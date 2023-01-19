Share:

FAISALABAD - As many as 639,980 children were administered anti-polio drops during the first two days of week-long campaign in Faisalabad. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh while reviewing performance of anti-polio teams during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, here on Wednesday. The DC said that 4,869 polio teams comprising 9,356 workers were performing their duties in Faisalabad. He urged the polio teams to perform duties responsibly and reach every door to achieve 100 per cent target of the campaign.

He said that all possible means should be used to inform and convince parents whereas health officers would also remain active to monitor the drive continuously. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Kashif Mahmood Kamboh and District Health Officer Dr. Saqib Munir gave a detailed briefing on the progress of current antipolio campaign. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, representatives of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF were also present.

PFA IMPOSES FINE OVER SALE OF POOR QUALITY FOOD ITEMS

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed a fine of Rs.254,000 on various shopkeepers over sale of poor quality, unhygienic and adulterated food items.

PFA spokesman said here on Wednesday that authority teams checked more than 80 shops and found sale of poor quality, unhygienic and adulterated food items at various shops. Therefore, the PFA teams imposed a total fine of Rs.254,000 on the accused shopkeepers and issued them notices. The teams also seized 58 liter beverage, 48 liter substandard edible oil and 12 kilograms expired items from these shops which were later on discarded, he added.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A pedestrian was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy truck hit a pedestrian Ijaz (41) son of Abdul Ghani resident of Iftikhar Colony when he was crossing Khurarianwala Road near rescue station. As a result, the man received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance. The police took the body and shifted it to mortuary for postmortem while further investigation was under progress, he added.

DRUG TRAFFICKER CONVICTED

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Azfar Khan has convicted a drug trafficker involved in a case of Sargodha Road police station. According to the prosecution, the police had arrested a drug pusher Abdur Rehman red handed while pushing narcotics some time ago. Deciding the case, the learned judge awarded 4 years rigorous imprisonment to accused Abdur Rehman. The convict was also directed to pay a fine of Rs.50,000, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.