Share:

QUETTA - The National Highway Authority (NHA) has set up camps at 16 places in Balochistan to deal with the emergency situation and maintain the flow of traffic in view of the snowfall. The equipment provided at the camps include snow removal machinery, salt, manpower and all related resources beside mobilising the site staff to effectively assist the people in the area during snowfalls, the NHA spokesperson told here Wednesday. He said that after the weather forecast by the Met Department, the NHA had set up 16 camps at sensitive areas including Khaliqabad, Mangochar, Luckpass, Tor Nasir, Yarrow Pishin, Shelabagh, Khojak Top Chaman, Luckpass-II, Sheikh Wasil, Khanuzai, Kan Mehtarzai, Makhai Ada, Muslim Bagh Bypass, Masha Allah Hotel Kolpur, Railway Pathak Kolpur, Quetta Sarayab Customs, Loralai and Killa Saifullah from December 26, 2022 for removal of snow.

The NHA spokesperson said all machinery, salt, manpower and all related resources as well as site staff had been mobilized to tackle any untoward situation during the snowfalls. General Manager Balochistan North Quetta Agha Inayatullah visited the camps located on Khojak Top, Shelabagh N-25 and Khanuzai, Kan Mehtarzai, Muslim Bagh to Killa Saifullah N-50 highway and found the performance of all the teams satisfactory.