Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday congratulated his new Nepali counterpart Bimala Rai Paudyal. He congratulated Paudyal on twitter after Paudyal assumed the office of Foreign Minister of Nepal. Bilawal said that he looked forward to working with Paudyal for further strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations. “Heartiest congratulations to HE Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal on assuming the office of Foreign Minister of Nepal. Look forward to working with her for further strengthening Pakistan-Nepal relations,” he tweeted.