Share:

In light of the challenges posed to Pakistan by climate change, Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afridi stressed the need to incorporate climate education in school curriculums. There is severe anxiety about the fact that the global community may not be able to take timely action against such environmental degradation and in the face of this, future generations must be equipped with the knowledge and skills to pick up the pieces of whatever is left behind.

There is immense benefit to incorporating climate education in school curriculums, especially at primary and secondary levels. The idea is to encourage an in-depth understanding about the issue, what causes it and how it can be stopped. This will help in removing some of the fear that surrounds climate change and instead promote productive thinking that is directed towards problem solving. From a very young age, children will be taught that they are an integral part of the environment and accordingly, they have a crucial role in ensuring that it is preserved. This sense of responsibility is essential because it will become the driving force for projects that finally lead Pakistan towards greener technology, renewable energy, and mould the economy toward become more sustainable.

Outside of this, making climate education compulsory will also open up a host of new opportunities and fields for young adults. We need more specialists that are driven to innovate and work alongside evolving technology to produce something that will ensure that our weight on the climate is reduced as much as possible. So in a way, what we will encourage the population to do is work towards adaptation and prevention rather than working on how to mitigate the damages done through manifestations of climate change like floods, global warming, droughts, glacial melting, earthquakes and unpredictable weather patterns.

To make all this a reality, it would be beneficial if we look into the curriculums designed by Cambodia and Argentina—two countries that have successfully incorporated climate education into their school systems. They can drive us to the right direction and ensure that at the very least, our masses have the fundamental knowledge to tackle such a problem on a national level.