Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif have nominated their respective members for the Parliamentary Committee to discuss appointment of Caretaker Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister has nominated Raja Basharat, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Hashim Jawan Bakht while the Opposition leader has nominated Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza and Malik Nadeem Kamran to be part of the Parliamentary Committee.