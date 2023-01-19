Share:

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday that Akram Durrani belongs to the “looter’s group”, as he should only accompany them.

Responding to the remarks of the opposition leader KPK, Mr Khan said the “imported government” had “ruined” Pakistan’s economy, and Akram Durrani should be “ashamed” of it.

The CM further said “Mr Akram, despite being a member of a religious party, favoured the ones who looted the state, he added “They have decided to dissolve the KPK Assembly and PDM’s true face was exposed to the nation when they tried to escape elections.”

Mr Khan also said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gained power in KPK again on the basis of developmental work that they had dome for the province.

He also hoped that they would win elections by two-thirds majority.