District and Sessions Court on Thursday annulled the arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in Long March wreckage case.

The court had issued arrest warrants for the PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari, and the AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed over their non-appearance before the court.

Judicial Magistrate Umar Shabbir heard the plea and Ali Bukhari represented the PTI in the court. Mr Bukhari told the court that the PTI leaders could not appear before the court as they were not timely informed. The magistrate in response, while annulling the arrest warrants, issued each with surety bonds worth Rs50,000. The hearing was adjourned till Feb 8.