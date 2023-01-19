Share:

ISLAMAbAD - A court of law on Wednesday has recorded statements of a doctor and two policemen in Sarah Inam murder case. Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani assumed hearing in the high profile murder case during which three witnesses namely Dr bushra Ashraf, Head Constable Muhammad Akhter and Moharar Javed Mukhtiar. During the hearing, Dr bushra Ashraf told the judge that Sarah Inam sustained multiple injuries over forehead, arm, waist and ear. She added that the victim had also multiple fractures into skull. However, the doctors had not found poison or drug in lungs and abdomen of Sarah Inam during post-mortem. “An injury into head of Sarah Inam led to her instant death,” the doctor told court. In his statement, Moharar Javed Mukhtiar said that the investigators of police had recovered a black coloured dumbbell from crime scene, whereas, blood spots were also found in bedroom of farmhouse. “Similarly, the police also recovered 19 bullets of SMG besides seizing five passports, airplane tickets, foreign and Pakistani currency and five mobile phones from crime scene,” he said. Also, police took into custody a black coloured Mercedes. Court also recorded statement of Head Constable Muhammad Akhter who told the judge that the prime murder suspect Shahnawaz Ameer confessed before investigators that he had purchased the car from the money sent to him by his wife Sarah Inam. The accused also confessed that he had hid shirt of Sarah Inam under the sofa after killing her. The policeman told judge that investigators had dispatched the mobile phones of Ayaz Ameer and Shahnawaz Ameer to FIA for forensic. On the other hand, basharat Ullah Advocate, the defense lawyer, completed cross examination of lady constable Shakeela Kausar. The court postponed the hearing till January 25, 2023.