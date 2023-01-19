Share:

LAHORE-S.M. Naveed, Chairman Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA), has said that Special Economic Zones being developed across the country under the 2nd phase of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would further augment Pakistan’s industrial growth. During a meeting held at SEZA Secretariat, he said that Special Economic Zones will also help in the development of transport, infrastructure and energy sectors. Five Special Economic Zones, being developed under the CPEC, would possess state-of-the-art infrastructure and Pakistan would provide all the necessary facilitation in setting up the industry. S.M. Naveed, Chairman SEZA, urged the local and foreign investors to fully benefit from the improved ease of doing business in the country and utilize the opportunities being offered by Pakistan’s business and investment-friendly policies. He highlighted that the investment-friendly policies of the country had already started paying dividends, which had encouraged famous mobile phone brands to invest in the manufacturing and assembling of phones in Pakistan. He also urged the business community to fully utilize and benefit from policies designed by the government offering incentives like tax breaks, tax refunds, tax reduction, dedicated infrastructure and investor facilitation services. Chairman SEZA said that huge investments under CPEC would further reinvigorate various sectors of Pakistan’s economy, besides attracting investment from friendly countries in different sectors of the Pakistani economy. He further said that CPEC had already advanced the level of cooperation with Pakistan’s all-weather friend China in the infrastructure and energy sectors. He said that CPEC has helped Pakistan develop a world-class road network, which would not only improve internal connectivity but would also help forge closer linkages with other countries in the region.