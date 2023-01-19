Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday claimed to have arrested five suspects from different cities of Punjab.

As per details, the CTD Punjab carried out Combing operations in Lahore, Chakwal and Nankana Sahib on the orders of IG Punjab.

Two suspects were arrested from Rawalpindi, two from laari Adda Nankana Sahib and one suspect was arrested from Chakwal.

Over 664 people were investigated by the Counter Terrorism Department officials and biometric verification of 365 people was also carried out.

The Counter Terrorism Department has registered cases against the suspects and further investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested a suspected man for running an illegal business of selling prohibited bore weapons and automatic weaponry.