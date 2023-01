Share:

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shehzad Waseem on Thursday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and discussed political situation.

Mr Waseem briefed the PTI chief on senate affairs and Mr Khan instructed him on parliamentary affairs.

The meeting comes ahead of the PTI’s announcement to initiate action into Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vote of confidence in the National Assembly.