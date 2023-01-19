Share:

There has been news lately, that the government has apparently had second thoughts and has withdrawn the petition filed in the Court challenging the verdict of the Federal Shariat Court (FSC) against the prevalent practice of Riba (usury) being carried out by our financial institutions.

However, apart from the profuse ‘lip service’ meant to placate the general public sentiments, this move seems to stem from the knowledge that the said FSC has given an unrealistically long period of five years to implement this decision. Skepticism is felt on the sincerity of this move, based on the historical background since a similar verdict had been pronounced way back in the early nineties (in 1991 to be exact).

It is no surprise thus, that virtually all the financial institutions, as well as their regulators, have so far initiated no tangible steps to implement this landmark decision in letter and in spirit. Except for only one private commercial bank which had on its own started converting its existing Riba-based operations into a fully Shariah-compliant mode, even before the said FSC verdict, no other institution has made any move to proceed with such conversion as a matter of urgency.

The regulators have an onerous responsibility, not just before the people on whose behalf they regulate, but also before the Almighty, to ensure speedy implementation of this long-delayed system in all our financial transactions. A practical and quite viable approach can be for the State Bank of Pakistan to immediately issue a directive to all banks & Fund Management Companies, that henceforth all new bank accounts shall be opened in the Islamic mode only.

This is the easiest step since, as stated above, all the country’s financial institutions are already having a parallel financial infrastructure based on Shariah-compliant Islamic Banking & Investment. This first step shall then be a pre-curser to the subsequent run-off move whereby all their existing account-holders can be progressively brought under the same ambit, well within the five-year deadline pronounced by the Federal Shariat Court. When there is a will, there is a way!

CAPT. M. JAMIL AKHTAR KHAN,

Karachi.