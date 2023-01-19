Share:

LAHORE-Emirates has announced an exciting new offer for travellers planning to start 2023 with new experiences on a trip to Dubai. Starting from 16 January 2023 to 29 January 2023, travellers who purchase an Emirates return ticket to or stopping over in Dubai will be able to also enjoy complimentary passes to three of the city’s most popular attractions: Views from At the Top, Burj Khalifa the Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience and a 45-minute Yellow Boats Atlantis Blast Tour. This special offer is valid for all return tickets to or stopping over in Dubai, purchased using code EKDXB23 until 29 January 2023. The offer is available on bookings made on emirates.com via the Emirates Call centre or participating travel agents, for travel from 18 January 2023 and 31 March 2023. Look out for more exciting offers like these in the coming months, to make the most of your next winter sun escape to Dubai with Emirates.

Explore more of Dubai with Emirates

With Emirates there is something for every traveller when visiting Dubai, particularly for those looking for a little winter sun. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences.

My Emirates Winter Pass: Customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to hundreds of retail, leisure and dining outlets, as well as famous attractions and luxury spas, to enjoy fantastic discounts throughout Dubai and the UAE.

Dubai Experience: Customers can now browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Emirates Holidays: Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays. All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away.

Skywards partners: Members of Emirates’ award-winning loyalty programme, Skywards, can earn miles on everyday spends at retail outlets in the UAE, and redeem these miles for reward tickets, upgrades, as well as tickets for concerts and sports events.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations, across six continents and currently operates over 50 flights per week from Pakistan to Dubai.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or through online travel agents.