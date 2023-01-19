Share:

Fair and Free Election Network (FAFEN) on Thursday noted mistakes in form-11 issued for reporting Sindh local government (LG) elections result in its newly released report.

The report finds that names of polling stations, registered male and female voters, signature of presiding officers, and other important information was missing from the forms. However, provisional result was issued within two days despite allegations of rigging.

Collective result for Hyderabad division has still not been reported despite the fact that four days had been stipulated for reporting the result. People came out in large numbers to caste votes in Thatta division and Malir despite looming uncertainty over the election.

As for the voter turnout, it stood lesser in Hyderabad and Keamari with 40pc in Hyderabad, and less than 20pc in Karachi sans Malir. The second phase went more peaceful and organized as compared to phase 1. A total of 14 incidents of contention were reported.