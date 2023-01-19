Share:

KARACHI-Fake bank accounts of 107 union committees (UCs) of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions have been surfaced. Sindh’s local government department in a letter to the President Sindh Bank and the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has asked for freezing these fake accounts.

“Various UC secretaries are also illegally running NADRA devices,” local government department’s letter read. “This act is against the law and inflicting losses to the national exchequer,” according to the letter. According to reports among total 107 UCs 36 have been from Karachi division, while remaining belong to Hyderabad division.