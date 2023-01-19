Share:

LAHORE - Five more matches were decided in the 20-K Cup 2023 T20 Cricket Tournament as the event is moving towards quarterfinals stage, scheduled to start from January 22. Mirwais Khan guided Model Town Greens to a 15-run win over Pak Lions. Model Town Greens scored 172-9 in 20 overs with Taimoor Khan scoring 38 and Mirwais Khan 30. Niaz Khan secured 4-36. In reply, Pak Lions could score 158-9 in 20 overs with Afzal Tahiri hitting 36 and Hassan Nawaz 35. Mirwais Khan claimed 5-24 to emerge as player of the match. Model Town Club defeated Township Whites by 4 wickets. Township Whites were bundled out for 94 in 16.3 overs. Only M Faiq (22), Kamran Afzal (16), Shoaib (15) and Naeem Khan (13) crossed the double figures. Umaid Asif and Afaq Afridi grabbed 3 wickets each while Hassan Rizwan took two. Model Town Club chased the target in 18.2 overs losing 6 wickets. Haider topscored with 29 while M Saleem hit 20. Afaq Afridi was named player of the match. Ali Garh Club edged past Ludhiana Gymkhana Club by 2 wickets. Ludhiana Gymkhana posted a huge total of 188-8 in 20 overs with Kashid Siddiue (34), Tanveer Islam (33) and M Junaid (22) playing well. Ali Shafiq claimed 3-36 and Ahsan Bhatti 2-15. Ali Garh Club reached home safely in 19.5 overs, losing 8 wickets. Player of the match Zeeshan Ashraf hammered 79 and Faraz Ahmad fired 50. Tanveer Islam clinched 4-23 and Saeed Ullah 2-38. Shah Kamal Club routed Yu Slim Club by 40 runs. Shahkamal Club scored 178-10 in 19.5 overs with player of the match Azizullah cracking 71, Hamza Ahmed 28 and Imran Nazir Jr 20. Mohsin Nadeem secured 4-19, Haider Butt 2-43 and Aamer Jamal 2-31. Yu Slim Club were all out for 138 in 19.4 overs. Mohsin Nadeem struck 44 and Safeer Azam 25. M Arslana claimed 6-16, and Faheem Faisal bagged 2-43.