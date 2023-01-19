Share:

FAWAD AHMAD

Quitting smoking is a rewarding yet a difficult process. Although going cold turkey might be the safest way to give up cigarettes, many smokers end up relapsing and as a result, some even stop trying and continue to smoke cigarettes. To help such smokers navigate their journey of phasing out cigarettes completely from their life, there are some smokefree products, such as Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), e-cigarettes, and nicotine patches, pouches, and gums, that can prove as less harmful alternatives to the continued use of cigarettes and can help them along the way.

The smoke produced from the burning of tobacco contains over 100 toxins that are identified to be directly related with primary smoking-related diseases.

Heated Tobacco Products are battery-powered devices that work on the principle of heat-not-burn, a concept that has significantly reduced the number of risks associated with tobacco products. Though not completely risk free, HTPs are scientifically designed to reduce the level of harm that comes with smoking. The US, along with Japan, the UK and several other countries have regulated the use of HTPs to allow adult smokers to have a less harmful alternative to continued smoking. For a healthy lifestyle, it is recommended to quit smoking altogether. However, for adults who still continue to smoke, scientifically-substantiated smokefree alternatives can help reduce the harm to their health.