ISLAMABAD - Four security personnel embraced martyrdom in a terrorist activity from across Pakistan-Iran border in Chukab Sector in district Panjgur, Balochistan on Wednesday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists used Iranian soil to target a convoy of security forces patrolling along the border. Iranian authorities have been asked to hunt down the terrorists on their side. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Asad Ali age 25 years, Resident of Village Hamrota Tehsil Baloch District Sudhnoti, Lance Naik Fareed Ullah Khan Age 29 years, Resident of Village Pahar Khel Pakka Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Abdul Razzaq, age 31 years, Resident of Village Khawha Khel Lakki Marwat and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas Khan , age 24 years, Resident of Bachakhan Ahmed Zai Tehsil of District Lakki Marwat.