Share:

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday hosted a reception for orphans and special children at the Governor House on Wednesday and arranged special activities for the children’s entertainment. Mayor Zubair Ali, Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Mehsud, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Muhammad Ijaz Khan, FPCCI Coordinator Saartaj Ahmad Khan, former provincial minister Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, and other dignitaries attended the event and spent quality time with the special children who were in town. The governor also provided lunch to the visiting children, teachers, and caretakers at the Governor House. Governor Haji Ghulam Ali told reporters on the occasion that it is a source of pride and pleasure for him to see these orphans and special children happy. He urged philanthropists and well-wishers to help the vulnerable and seemingly neglected part of society. He also stated that if these youngsters are being tested by the Almighty Creator, then you, those with wealth, are being tested as well, whether you have sympathy for humanity or not. According to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, these special children and orphans demand our individual and collective special attention, and they may become a part of our system to contribute to various fields of life. On this occasion, special sporting arrangements were prepared on the Governor’s lawns to entertain the visiting children on the orders of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The governor gave gifts to the visiting special children from various schools and centres and promised them that they would always be welcome to return to the Governor House.