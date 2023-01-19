Share:

Government has decided to introduce a new mechanism of sending payments directly in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme.

This was stated by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Shazia Marri while addressing a news conference in Karachi.

She said the new mechanism of payment is being adopted to facilitate the beneficiaries so that they may not stand in long queues for their financial assistance.

The Minister said initially the system would be launched under pilot project and if it attains success, it would be expanded to the whole country.

She said the new method of payment would also allow beneficiaries to save some of their amount in the banks.

Responding to a query, Shazia Marri said about 25 mobile units of BISP would be established in Balochistan for registration of beneficiaries.