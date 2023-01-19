Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that to further improve the investigation and follow-up of serious crime cases in the province, the branch of Organized Crime should be established and the DIG Organized Crime should be appointed in the Additional IG Investigation Office and a summary in this regard should also be sent to the government soon. IG Punjab said that DIG Organized Crime will not only collect crime data through effective follow-up but will also give weekly reports about the progress of investigation on serious crime cases in all districts. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that the Organized Crime Branch will ensure close follow-up of the registered cases across the province and will focus on arresting dangerous criminals through effective investigation, timely completion of challan and strict punishment to habitual and professional criminals. IG Punjab said that DIG Organized Crime will maintain close coordination with the Regional Monitoring Units of Investigation and after registration of the case, he will monitor all the stages of the investigation and bring the case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible with effective follow-up. IG Punjab said that the main objective of establishing a separate brnach of the organized crime is to improve the quality of investigation with effective follow-up and in this regard, all possible measures will be continued along with the provision of more resources. IG Punjab directed that initially AIG Monitoring should give a fortnightly monitoring report of organized crime cases including murder, robbery, dacoity and rape. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that HardCore Policing should be continued across the province to prevent crimes and bring habitual criminals involved in cases of robbery, dacoity murder and rape behind the bars. IG Punjab said that all the data on rate of conviction and acquittal in the cases of robbery, theft, dacoity should be collected across the province to know about the average rate of bail in these cases from all the districts of Punjab and it’s report should be prepared in 10 days and put up in the next meeting. IG Punjab directed that the district police officers in consultation with their RPOs should appoint competent and hardworking inspectors in the districts where DSP organized crime posts are vacant. He issued these instructions today while presiding over a high-level meeting on the professional matters of the Investigation Branch at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that crackdown against court absconders should be intensified across the province and the guarantors of the court absconders should be called to the police stations and assured that they will ensure the attendance of these absconders in the courts. IG Punjab directed that in each district, if cases of robbery, murder, dacoity and rape cannot be investigated at the police station level, their investigation should be assigned to the in-charge of organized crime and special attention should be given to digital monitoring for improving quality of investigation. Additional IG Investigation, various RPOs and DPOs of the province participated in the meeting through video link.