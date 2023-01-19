LAHORE       -   Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that to further improve the investigation and follow-up of serious crime cases in the province, the branch  of Organized Crime should be established and the DIG Organized Crime should be appointed in the Additional IG Investigation Office and a summary in this regard should also be  sent to the government soon. IG Punjab said that DIG Organized Crime will not only collect crime data through effective follow-up but will also give weekly  reports about the progress of investigation on serious crime cases in all districts. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said  that the Organized Crime Branch will ensure close follow-up of the registered cases across the province and will focus on arresting dangerous criminals through effective investigation, timely completion of challan and strict punishment to  habitual and professional criminals. IG Punjab said that  DIG Organized Crime  will maintain close coordination with the Regional Monitoring Units of  Investigation and after registration of the case, he will  monitor all the stages of the investigation and bring the case to its logical conclusion as soon as possible with effective follow-up. IG Punjab said that the main objective of establishing a separate brnach of  the organized crime   is to improve the quality of investigation with effective follow-up and in this regard, all possible measures will be continued along with the provision of more resources. IG Punjab directed that initially AIG Monitoring should give a fortnightly monitoring report of organized crime cases including murder, robbery, dacoity and rape.  Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that HardCore Policing should be continued across the province to prevent crimes and bring habitual criminals involved in cases of robbery, dacoity murder and rape behind the bars.   IG Punjab said that all the data on rate of  conviction and acquittal  in the cases of robbery, theft, dacoity should be collected across the province to know about  the average rate of bail in these cases from all the districts of Punjab and it’s  report should be prepared in 10 days and put up  in the next meeting. IG Punjab directed that the district police officers in consultation with their RPOs should appoint competent and hardworking inspectors in the districts where DSP organized crime posts  are vacant.  He issued these instructions today while presiding over a high-level meeting on the professional matters of the Investigation Branch at the Central Police Office. IG Punjab while giving instructions to the officers said that  crackdown against court absconders should be intensified across the province and the guarantors of the court  absconders should be called to the police stations and assured that they will ensure the attendance of these absconders in the courts.  IG Punjab directed that in each district,   if cases of robbery, murder, dacoity and rape  cannot be investigated at the police station level, their investigation should be assigned to the in-charge of organized crime and   special attention should be given to digital monitoring for improving quality of  investigation.  Additional IG Investigation, various RPOs and DPOs of the province participated in the meeting through video link.

