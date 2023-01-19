Share:

RAWALPINDI - I n s p e c t o r General of Police (IGP) Punjab Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan issued transfer and posting orders of two superintendents of police here on Wednesday. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief. According to sources, IGP Punjab Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has transferred SP Potohar Division Babar Javed Joya and posted him as SP Saddar Division Multan. Maham Khan, who was serving as SDPO City and recently was promoted to rank of SP, replaced Babar Javed Joya as new Addl SP Rawal Division, they said. On the other hand, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari has posted Sub Inspector (SI) Luqman Pasha as new Station House Officer (SHO) PS Chontra. In Islamabad, SSP Operations has removed SHO PS Sihala SI Kamal Khan from his office over negligence and inefficiency. Inspector Arshad Ali replaced Kamal Khan as new SHO. All the new police officers have assumed their charges.