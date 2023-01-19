Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police, Punjab, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Wednesday ordered the appointment of a female SHO in at least one police station in every district of the province within the next five days. He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over a high-level meeting here at Safe City Authorities, Head Office Qurban Lines. In the meeting, the future agenda of the Women Police Conference and the professional issues of women police employees were discussed. The IG Punjab directed Additional IG Training to ensure the appointment of women SHOs in all districts of the province and submit a report in due time. He said the appointment of women officials at women help desks established in all districts should be ensured in every way so that women police officers could help women citizens who were victims of crimes and social problems by playing their role actively and provide them with all possible relief and assistance.