Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and opposition have completed their consultation to nominate their candidates for the caretaker CM position.

A day earlier, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed a summary to dissolve the provincial assembly on the advice of the chief minister. He also asked the KP chief minister and opposition to select a name for the caretaker CM slot.

Sources said Mahmood Khan had finalised three names for the position after consultation with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Barrister Saif and Javed Iqbal are expected to be among the three, who will be recommended for the post.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani has also completed consultation with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman. He is expected to name Dost Muhammad and Zafarullha Khan for the caretaker CM slot.

As the assembly is dissolved, the government and opposition will recommend three names each for the interim CM post and they will have three days to reach an agreement on one name. If the deadlock between both sides persists, the governor will then ask the KP Assembly speaker to form a parliamentary committee to resolve the issue.

The matter for selection of the interim chief minister will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if the committee fails to reach a consensus.