LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Lopez heaped praises on her Shotgun Wedding co-star Josh Duhamel while discussing the upcoming movie. The Hustlers star dished on starring back-to-back in movies about marriage while also tying the knot to love of her life Ben Affleck in real life. “I didn’t plan any of it this way,” Lopez said while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, Marry Me... we wound up filming it like, right before the pandemic happened.” “And then they held onto that for a year and a half... and Shotgun Wedding, that was the first one I did when people started filming again,” she added. While the Owen Wilson starrer was about showcasing her musical talents, the Jason Moore directorial gives Lopez a chance to showcase her action. Talking about her on-screen chemistry with Duhamel, Lopez said, “I couldn’t have gotten luckier to have the most amazing leading man who could do the comedy, do the action, and really nail the emotional stuff.” “We always said, it was Josh’s line to me on our first call that we did, it was like, if people don’t believe us together, none of this works,” she added. “It was one of those things where everything came together,” Lopez continued. “And then we had this really big expensive supporting cast, amazing stars and comedians and that were supporting us.”