On Wednesday, the KP Assembly stood dissolved as Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed and approved Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature. It was a matter of time before this happened, and the move comes just days after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, pushing the country deeper into a governance and political crisis.

This dissolution has now triggered the process of consultation between the outgoing chief minister and the opposition leader for installing an interim government. Sources reveal that both sides are preparing the list of their nominees for the caretaker position, as the governor has called on them to share nominees for the position by January 21. Meanwhile, consultations over the caretaker CM position are still ongoing in Punjab as reports reveal that the two sides are still finalising names and evaluating proposals made by the other side.

The hope is that a caretaker setup is finalised soon in both the provinces without any further disruptions so that the country can tend to the ongoing political and economic crisis. Governance has suffered recently, particularly in Punjab, even prior to the dissolution because of the constant uncertainty and tussles taking place between the two opposing parties. This has also impacted the bureaucratic machinery and its operations as a result of which crucial development projects stand disrupted.

Further, the National Assembly speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of PTI MNA’s to forestall a potential vote of no-confidence against PM Shehbaz Sharif shows that the PDM feels insecure and wants to cover its bases. Of course, the PTI chairman hinting at a return to the parliament is clearly opportunistic, but perhaps that would have been a better and more democratic route to fight this political battle. Given how things are playing out at the expense of the country’s stability, perhaps the announcement of general elections is necessary, as long as it is done in a manner that is not to the detriment of any faction. Saner minds are needed on both sides to put an end to this posturing and to find a way of resolving their differences, because the continuation of this crisis will have lasting consequences for national stability.