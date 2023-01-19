Share:

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was running a campaign to make the country default.

The minister said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had summoned him to London to consult over the country’s political situation and claimed that he would resign if asked by the elder Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah said he was willing to work under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz. He also confirmed that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan after Maryam.

The minister reiterated that the National Assembly would complete its constitutional term and claimed that the next chief minister of Punjab would be from PML-N.