LAHORE - The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday demolished several illegal constructions in an anti-encroachment operation in different areas of the city. On directions of Director General LDA Amir Ahmed Khan, the operation was carried out by an LDA team, led by Town Planning Zone-2 Chief Town Planner Shakeel Anjum and Town Planning Director Salman Mehfooz, at Multan Road, Sabzazar Sacheme, Canal Road, Katarband Road, Allama Iqbal Town and Marghazar Colony. The LDA enforcement wing and police contingent was also present at the scene. The LDA director general said that operation would continue against illigal constructions without any discrimination in the city.