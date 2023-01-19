Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has launched a free of cost vaccination campaign to prevent a second possible wave of lumpy skin in animals.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that government has provided a grant of one and a half billion rupees for Lumpy Skin Vaccination.

He said that there are more than five million cattle in Punjab and 6 million doses are available in province.

He said that Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department is providing 200 million doses of vaccines for various diseases free of cost across the province to keep animals healthier.